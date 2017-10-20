Deals: Super Channel, LevelFILM, Media Ranch, Knowledge Net
Super Channel has acquired the Canadian broadcast rights to U.S. TV series American Gods, plus more deals.
Super Channel has acquired the Canadian broadcast rights to U.S. TV series American Gods, plus more deals.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
-
Vanessa Dylyn