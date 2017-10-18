MIPCOM: New players, new opportunities?
As Facebook and Snap offer more insight into their original content ambitions, producers hoping for a windfall of new inventory for original commissions are likely to be disappointed.
As Facebook and Snap offer more insight into their original content ambitions, producers hoping for a windfall of new inventory for original commissions are likely to be disappointed.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN