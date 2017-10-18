MIPCOM: Incendo, FilmRise pact on distribution deal
The newly minted agreement will see Incendo acting as the exclusive sales agent for all TV projects sold by the New York-based company.
The newly minted agreement will see Incendo acting as the exclusive sales agent for all TV projects sold by the New York-based company.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN