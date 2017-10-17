MIPCOM: Women’s voices get fiercer as Weinstein controversy grows

The mogul's downfall has been the talk of Cannes, with high-profile industry members speaking out against sexual harassment in the industry.
By Katie Bailey
10 hours ago

The mogul’s downfall has been the talk of Cannes, with high-profile industry members speaking out against sexual harassment in the industry.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN