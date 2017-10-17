JFL brings the virtual laughs

The Montreal festival has partnered with Felix & Paul on a seven-part VR experience that puts audiences face to face with comedians.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago
The Confessional

The Montreal festival has partnered with Felix & Paul on a seven-part VR experience that puts audiences face to face with comedians.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN