Buffalo Gal adds new head of development
Jennifer Beasley will lead the Winnipeg prodco's development team and look to expand the company's reach into digital content.
Jennifer Beasley will lead the Winnipeg prodco’s development team and look to expand the company’s reach into digital content.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN