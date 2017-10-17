Buffalo Gal adds new head of development

Jennifer Beasley will lead the Winnipeg prodco's development team and look to expand the company's reach into digital content.
By Regan Reid
9 hours ago

Jennifer Beasley will lead the Winnipeg prodco’s development team and look to expand the company’s reach into digital content.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN