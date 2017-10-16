Forte’s Snapshots nabs kids Int’l Emmy nomination

The live-action series, co-created by Andrea and Mitch Gabourie, was selected in the non-scripted entertainment category, while a DHX-produced project was also nominated.
By Jordan Pinto
5 hours ago
Forte Entertainment, Andrea and Mitch Gabourie

