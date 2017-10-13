Netflix once again centre stage as Joly addresses Toronto crowd

At Toronto's Empire Club, Creative Canada took a backseat to tax talk but Minister Joly reaffirmed her mission to update the Broadcasting Act to reflect the new digital reality.
By Jordan Pinto
9 hours ago
Melanie Joly Creative Canada

At Toronto’s Empire Club, Creative Canada took a backseat to tax talk but Minister Joly reaffirmed her mission to update the Broadcasting Act to reflect the new digital reality.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN