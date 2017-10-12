In Brief: Tangent, LaRue, Reel One

Tangent Animation inks a three-film deal with The Nut Job creator Peter Lepeniotis, LaRue sets the Canadian release date for Filth City, plus more.
By Jordan Pinto
14 hours ago
Filth City

Tangent Animation inks a three-film deal with The Nut Job creator Peter Lepeniotis, LaRue sets the Canadian release date for Filth City, plus more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN