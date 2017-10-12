DHX secures large-volume Amazon deal

Bob the Builder and In the Night Garden are among 13 shows heading to Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 territories.
By Jeremy Dickson
13 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - In the Night Garden

