Netflix takes hold of eOne’s Cupcake & Dino

After premiering globally as a Netflix original series, the new toon will debut on Teletoon in Canada and Disney Channels LatAm in spring 2019.
By Alexandra Whyte
1 day ago
Copied from Kidscreen - cupcake&dino

After premiering globally as a Netflix original series, the new toon will debut on Teletoon in Canada and Disney Channels LatAm in spring 2019.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN