eOne implements restructure
The new structure, put in place this week, sees changes in eOne's exec suites as it shifts to a new model for its film business.
The new structure, put in place this week, sees changes in eOne’s exec suites as it shifts to a new model for its film business.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN