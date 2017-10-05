Melanie Joly to discuss cultural trade mission at VIFF

The event marks the first public followup from Minister Joly following the Creative Canada policy reveal last week.
By Katie Bailey
3 hours ago

The event marks the first public followup from Minister Joly following the Creative Canada policy reveal last week.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN