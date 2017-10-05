Distribution360 picks up three new kids titles
The Toronto-based distribution company has picked up Emmy-winner Give, Genius Genie (pictured) and I?m Ready to join its largest ever slate ahead of MIPCOM.
The Toronto-based distribution company has picked up Emmy-winner Give, Genius Genie (pictured) and I?m Ready to join its largest ever slate ahead of MIPCOM.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN