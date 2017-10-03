Unifor files complaint over Rogers’ OMNI Regional newcasts

The union argues that Rogers has violated the terms of its licence by subcontracting its Chinese-language OMNI Regional news broadcasts to Fairchild TV.
By Jordan Pinto
14 hours ago

The union argues that Rogers has violated the terms of its licence by subcontracting its Chinese-language OMNI Regional news broadcasts to Fairchild TV.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN