Spin Master expands in Central Eastern Europe

The toy and entertainment company has opened a new sales and marketing office in Warsaw, Poland, while also appointing a new GM in the region.
By Elizabeth Foster
1 day ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Paw-Patrol

The toy and entertainment company has opened a new sales and marketing office in Warsaw, Poland, while also appointing a new GM in the region.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN