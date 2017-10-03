Jenkinson/Goode Productions options refugee medical memoir

The Vancouver prodco behind the 2015 thriller Numb has optioned the screen-based rights to the book.
By Jordan Pinto
16 hours ago

The Vancouver prodco behind the 2015 thriller Numb has optioned the screen-based rights to the book.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN