Cameras roll on Danishka Esterhazy’s Level 16

The dystopian YA thriller, produced by Toronto's Markham Street Films, recently received funding from CBC's Breaking Barriers Film Fund.
By Regan Reid
21 hours ago

The dystopian YA thriller, produced by Toronto’s Markham Street Films, recently received funding from CBC’s Breaking Barriers Film Fund.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN