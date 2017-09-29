Creative Canada leaves many questions unanswered

With details still to be revealed, producers welcome CMF changes and find cautious optimism in Netflix's investment, while some broadcasters fume over the streamer's status quo.
By Regan Reid
9 hours ago

With details still to be revealed, producers welcome CMF changes and find cautious optimism in Netflix’s investment, while some broadcasters fume over the streamer’s status quo.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN