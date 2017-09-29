Creative Canada leaves many questions unanswered
With details still to be revealed, producers welcome CMF changes and find cautious optimism in Netflix's investment, while some broadcasters fume over the streamer's status quo.
With details still to be revealed, producers welcome CMF changes and find cautious optimism in Netflix’s investment, while some broadcasters fume over the streamer’s status quo.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN