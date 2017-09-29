Brain Power’s Witches Ball goes to Discovery Networks
The Ontario producer gets a treat, not a trick, this fall as it locks in a deal to see its live action film air in multiple Discovery markets.
The Ontario producer gets a treat, not a trick, this fall as it locks in a deal to see its live action film air in multiple Discovery markets.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN