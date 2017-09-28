Bron, Media Res to adapt Cronenberg’s Scanners for TV
As Bron looks to bolster its TV development slate, the companies jointly acquired the rights to David Cronenberg's 1981 sci-fi horror.
As Bron looks to bolster its TV development slate, the companies jointly acquired the rights to David Cronenberg’s 1981 sci-fi horror.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN