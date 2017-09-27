Scott Garvie re-elected as CMPA chair

As change continues to reverberate through the industry, this year's election saw a record 53 candidates run for a place on the board.
By Playback Staff
5 hours ago

As change continues to reverberate through the industry, this year’s election saw a record 53 candidates run for a place on the board.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN