Rob Heydon Productions adds VP of development
Duane Murray will work on upcoming feature projects including The Wanting 2, The Babe and The Devil Knows Your Name.
Duane Murray will work on upcoming feature projects including The Wanting 2, The Babe and The Devil Knows Your Name.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN