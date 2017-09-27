CraveTV partners with JFL on comedy specials

Hour-long specials from Canadian comics Debra DiGiovanni, Darcy Michael and Graham Chittenden will debut on the streamer in 2018.
By Jordan Pinto
4 hours ago

