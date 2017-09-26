Joan Lambur exits Breakthrough, launches new prodco

Toronto-based Lambur Productions aims to be a new major player in children's and family programming, with prodco Sinking Ship on board as an investor.
By Jeremy Dickson
8 hours ago
