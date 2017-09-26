eOne takes Peppa Pig to Japan
TV Tokyo has snapped up the hit preschool series, while Sega Toys prepares to launch a country-wide consumer products program.
TV Tokyo has snapped up the hit preschool series, while Sega Toys prepares to launch a country-wide consumer products program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN