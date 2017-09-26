eOne takes Peppa Pig to Japan

TV Tokyo has snapped up the hit preschool series, while Sega Toys prepares to launch a country-wide consumer products program.
By Jeremy Dickson
1 day ago
Copied from Kidscreen - PeppaPig2017

TV Tokyo has snapped up the hit preschool series, while Sega Toys prepares to launch a country-wide consumer products program.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,