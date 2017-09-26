Bell Fund launches four pilot programs
The changes come after the fund retired a number of its programs last month following the CRTC's revised policy framework for Certified Independent Production Funds.
The changes come after the fund retired a number of its programs last month following the CRTC’s revised policy framework for Certified Independent Production Funds.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN