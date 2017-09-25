Canadians bask in Handmaid’s Tale Emmy afterglow

Producers on the series reflect on a wild week that saw the Margaret Atwood story make Emmy history just as production started on season two.
By Katie Bailey
8 hours ago
handmaids S1

Producers on the series reflect on a wild week that saw the Margaret Atwood story make Emmy history just as production started on season two.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN