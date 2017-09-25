Boat Rocker acquires Proper Television, Proper Rights
Proper execs Lesia Capone and Cathie James become co-presidents under the terms of the new deal, which follows the passing of founder and president Guy O'Sullivan in April.
Proper execs Lesia Capone and Cathie James become co-presidents under the terms of the new deal, which follows the passing of founder and president Guy O’Sullivan in April.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN