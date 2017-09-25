Boat Rocker acquires Proper Television, Proper Rights

Proper execs Lesia Capone and Cathie James become co-presidents under the terms of the new deal, which follows the passing of founder and president Guy O'Sullivan in April.
By Katie Bailey
7 hours ago
MasterChef Canada S4

