Hot Docs’ Sarafina DiFelice jumps to Netflix
The former festival programmer joins the global streamer as an acquisitions exec.
The former festival programmer joins the global streamer as an acquisitions exec.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN