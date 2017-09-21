In Brief: Canadian Academy adds three to board

Plus: Bron secures $50M in credit and Brown Girl Begins gets world premiere.
By Regan Reid
11 hours ago

Plus: Bron secures $50M in credit and Brown Girl Begins gets world premiere.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN