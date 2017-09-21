CBC audiences turn to digital
The pubcaster reached more Canadians online than ever before, but it struggled to hit its TV audience share targets, according to its annual report.
The pubcaster reached more Canadians online than ever before, but it struggled to hit its TV audience share targets, according to its annual report.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN