Indigenous voices rising: Rezolution Pictures
Following the success of Rumble: The Indians who Rocked the World, the Montreal prodco is looking for international opportunities and to expand its series slate.
Following the success of Rumble: The Indians who Rocked the World, the Montreal prodco is looking for international opportunities and to expand its series slate.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN