Quebecor Fund distributes $624K across four projects

New works from Denys Arcand and Les 3 P'Tits Cochons 2 producer Christian Larouche are among those to received coin.
By Regan Reid
12 hours ago
shutterstock_122945545 - money 100 x 667

New works from Denys Arcand and Les 3 P’Tits Cochons 2 producer Christian Larouche are among those to received coin.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN