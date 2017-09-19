A71 takes Canadian rights to Great Great Great

The second feature from Adam Garnet Jones will have a special theatrical release across 16 cities this October.
By Regan Reid
12 hours ago
Great Great Great

The second feature from Adam Garnet Jones will have a special theatrical release across 16 cities this October.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN