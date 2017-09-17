TIFF ’17: Les Affames wins best Canadian film

Wayne Wapeemukwa's Luk' Luk'l won best Canadian first feature, while the FIPRESCI jury awarded Sadaf Foroughi for her debut film Ava.
By Regan Reid
1 day ago
Les Affames

