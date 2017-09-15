Playback’s 2017 5 2 Watch: Joel Thomas Hynes
The actor/writer/producer who is set to debut Little Dog on CBC this winter, has won high praise from the likes of Tassie Cameron and Sally Catto.
The actor/writer/producer who is set to debut Little Dog on CBC this winter, has won high praise from the likes of Tassie Cameron and Sally Catto.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN