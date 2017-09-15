Playback’s 2017 5 2 Watch: Joel Thomas Hynes

The actor/writer/producer who is set to debut Little Dog on CBC this winter, has won high praise from the likes of Tassie Cameron and Sally Catto.
By Playback Staff
13 hours ago
Joel Thomas Hynes

The actor/writer/producer who is set to debut Little Dog on CBC this winter, has won high praise from the likes of Tassie Cameron and Sally Catto.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN