Breaking Glass Pictures picks up U.S. rights to Porcupine Lake

The deal for Ingrid Veninger's latest was signed after the film's world premiere at TIFF.
By Regan Reid
13 hours ago
Porcupine Lake

The deal for Ingrid Veninger’s latest was signed after the film’s world premiere at TIFF.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN