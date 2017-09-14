The alchemy of Indian Horse: cast, crew and Clint
Producers Christine Haebler, Trish Dolman and Paula Devonshire discuss their goals for the "hands across the nation" project that has caught the attention of Clint Eastwood.
Producers Christine Haebler, Trish Dolman and Paula Devonshire discuss their goals for the “hands across the nation” project that has caught the attention of Clint Eastwood.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN