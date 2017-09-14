The alchemy of Indian Horse: cast, crew and Clint

Producers Christine Haebler, Trish Dolman and Paula Devonshire discuss their goals for the "hands across the nation" project that has caught the attention of Clint Eastwood.
By Regan Reid
4 hours ago
Indian Horse

Producers Christine Haebler, Trish Dolman and Paula Devonshire discuss their goals for the “hands across the nation” project that has caught the attention of Clint Eastwood.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN