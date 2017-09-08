CHCH announces fall premiere dates
The Channel Zero network will become the exclusive Canadian broadcast home of Netflix hit House of Cards.
The Channel Zero network will become the exclusive Canadian broadcast home of Netflix hit House of Cards.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN