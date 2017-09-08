CBC reveals second wave of Breaking Barriers recipients

Red Snow from Metis-Cree filmmaker Marie Clements was one of three projects to receive financing through the fund for underrepresented creators.
By Jordan Pinto
4 hours ago

Red Snow from Metis-Cree filmmaker Marie Clements was one of three projects to receive financing through the fund for underrepresented creators.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN