Cinespace to add two more studios to Kipling Avenue location

The company will add more than 50,000 square feet of additional space to its current facility, as well as a permanent underwater filming tank.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago
Titan Stages

The company will add more than 50,000 square feet of additional space to its current facility, as well as a permanent underwater filming tank.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN