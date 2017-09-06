Comic universes collide as CBC preps fall comedy lineup

Talent from Kim's Convenience, Mr. D, Rick Mercer Report and This Hour Has 22 Minutes meet on the Kim's shop floor in the new ad spot.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
CBC Comedy Line Up

