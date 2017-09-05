Which specialty networks got the biggest boost in 2016?
The CRTC has released its stats on specialty TV revenue and expenses for 2016, revealing big swings in Cancon programming expenses.
The CRTC has released its stats on specialty TV revenue and expenses for 2016, revealing big swings in Cancon programming expenses.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN