DHX adds Jerry Diaz as VP distribution

The former Nelvana exec will lead the Halifax-based company's global sales team.
By Regan Reid
17 hours ago
Jerry Diaz VP Distribution DHX Media

The former Nelvana exec will lead the Halifax-based company’s global sales team.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN