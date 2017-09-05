DGC unveils Discovery Award nominees

Fifteen filmmakers have made the long list for the prize, which celebrates emerging talent.
By Regan Reid
16 hours ago
A Worthy Companion

Fifteen filmmakers have made the long list for the prize, which celebrates emerging talent.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN