The CRTC’s TV code comes into effect today

Cable cos must now make things like promotional offers and pricing changes clear to customers.
By Val Maloney
6 hours ago

Cable cos must now make things like promotional offers and pricing changes clear to customers.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN