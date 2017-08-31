ImagineNative reveals full lineup

Zoe Hopkins' Kayaking for Beginners will bow at the fest, alongside Jeremy Torrie's Juliana and the Medicine Fish.
By Regan Reid
4 hours ago
Juliana and the Medicine Fish

