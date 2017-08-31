Frankie Drake headed to U.K. channel Alibi in 2018
CBC and Shaftesbury also revealed additional cast, including Rebecca Liddiard, and directors for the female-led detective drama.
CBC and Shaftesbury also revealed additional cast, including Rebecca Liddiard, and directors for the female-led detective drama.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN