How Northern Banner is building buzz for Blood Honey
With a stunt featuring a face full of live bees, the distributor hopes to nab a Guinness World Record and a swarm of viewers for Jeff Kopas' latest.
With a stunt featuring a face full of live bees, the distributor hopes to nab a Guinness World Record and a swarm of viewers for Jeff Kopas’ latest.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN